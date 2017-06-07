Rock on | National gem and mineral convention comes to Ventura|VC Reporter | Southland Publishing
Geodes, gemstones, jewelry and more will delight mineral enthusiasts of all ages at Ventura Rocks the Nation. Photo by Jim Brace-Thompson There are around 600 gemological and mineral societies across the United States, mostly local groups of amateur geologists and paleontologists, jewelers and other "rockhounds" who gather together to share specimens, collect together and so on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SB Deputy Rogers gets gay with potential inmates
|Jun 9
|Agent856VenturaSS
|2
|Child Rescued after His Kidnapper was arrested ...
|Jun 6
|Long time EGCL cl...
|2
|Defective Senior Diapers on SALE
|Jun 3
|Jin Eiser
|3
|Trump Angers Russia
|Jun 3
|knowitallll
|1
|Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15)
|May 29
|sue
|3
|Oxnard Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Forg
|3
|Trump Learns Russian in an Hour
|May '17
|Ja Red 4 Presdent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC