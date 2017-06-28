Road Warrior | Roadshow Revival's Ross Emery stays true to his roots
Ross Emery, who has been pounding the drums for 30 years for Ragin' Arb and the Redheads - the band known as "the Rolling Stones of Ventura" - has taken his band's famous volatility to a new level: respectability. He's the promoter/evangelist behind the new incarnation of the Roadshow Revival that has been running in the early summer in Ventura since 2009.
