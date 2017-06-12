Patagonia buys Brooks Institute of Photography campus
CBRE Group this week announced the sale of an industrial building in Ventura to Patagonia Works, the holding company for Patagonia. The property is located at 5301 N. Ventura Ave. and sits on 7.87 acres of land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacific Business Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SB Deputy Rogers gets gay with potential inmates
|Jun 9
|Agent856VenturaSS
|2
|Child Rescued after His Kidnapper was arrested ...
|Jun 6
|Long time EGCL cl...
|2
|Defective Senior Diapers on SALE
|Jun 3
|Jin Eiser
|3
|Trump Angers Russia
|Jun 3
|knowitallll
|1
|Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15)
|May 29
|sue
|3
|Oxnard Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Forg
|3
|Trump Learns Russian in an Hour
|May '17
|Ja Red 4 Presdent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC