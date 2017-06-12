Patagonia buys Brooks Institute of Ph...

Patagonia buys Brooks Institute of Photography campus

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pacific Business Times

CBRE Group this week announced the sale of an industrial building in Ventura to Patagonia Works, the holding company for Patagonia. The property is located at 5301 N. Ventura Ave. and sits on 7.87 acres of land.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacific Business Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ventura Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SB Deputy Rogers gets gay with potential inmates Jun 9 Agent856VenturaSS 2
Child Rescued after His Kidnapper was arrested ... Jun 6 Long time EGCL cl... 2
Defective Senior Diapers on SALE Jun 3 Jin Eiser 3
Trump Angers Russia Jun 3 knowitallll 1
Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15) May 29 sue 3
Oxnard Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Forg 3
Trump Learns Russian in an Hour May '17 Ja Red 4 Presdent 1
See all Ventura Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ventura Forum Now

Ventura Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ventura Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Ventura, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,016 • Total comments across all topics: 281,710,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC