Oxnard Salsa Festival Names Participants For Its 'Dancing With Our Community Stars'

June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Six community leaders will put on their dancing shoes for charity during the "2017 Dancing With Our Community Stars Dance Contest and Charity Fundraiser ," Sunday, July 30 at 1 p.m. during the 24th Annual Oxnard Salsa Festival in Oxnard. The contest is a salsa version of the hit TV show "Dancing With The Stars."

Start the conversation, or Read more at PRLog US Entertainment.