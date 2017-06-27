Oxnard Salsa Festival Names Participants For Its 'Dancing With Our Community Stars'
June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Six community leaders will put on their dancing shoes for charity during the "2017 Dancing With Our Community Stars Dance Contest and Charity Fundraiser ," Sunday, July 30 at 1 p.m. during the 24th Annual Oxnard Salsa Festival in Oxnard. The contest is a salsa version of the hit TV show "Dancing With The Stars."
