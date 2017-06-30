Our view: Minimum wage hikes are hurting workers

A widening chorus of restaurant chains, individual eatery owners, small businesses, nonprofits and even municipal and county governments are joining the call for a rethink of the $15 per hour timetable. We editorialized in the June 23rd edition of the Business Times that a freeze or pause in the Fair Wage Act of 2016, which mandates the $15.00 minimum wage by 2021, might be advisable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacific Business Times.