Our view: Minimum wage hikes are hurting workers
A widening chorus of restaurant chains, individual eatery owners, small businesses, nonprofits and even municipal and county governments are joining the call for a rethink of the $15 per hour timetable. We editorialized in the June 23rd edition of the Business Times that a freeze or pause in the Fair Wage Act of 2016, which mandates the $15.00 minimum wage by 2021, might be advisable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacific Business Times.
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm Neal Peifer and i lived at Silverstrand bea...
|12 min
|Neal Peifer
|1
|Debate Over FISHERMANa S Wharf Continues
|Thu
|Neal Peifer
|1
|women are the bastards!!!!!
|Thu
|trumpootinxxx
|4
|Trump Gives Sex Cardinal Sanctuary?
|Thu
|PubPolicyPress
|1
|heroes of the african american hebrew israelite...
|Jun 28
|captain unsung
|1
|Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15)
|Jun 28
|unsung history
|4
|SB Deputy Rogers gets gay with potential inmates
|Jun 9
|Agent856VenturaSS
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC