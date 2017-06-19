Now Casting: Multiple Roles in 'Blue ...

Now Casting: Multiple Roles in 'Blue Sky Blues' + 3 More Gigs

In today's casting roundup, "Blue Sky Blues," a NYC-based "socially-aware comedy with heart" is looking for several actors to round out its cast! There are also roles available in a new web series about a difficult workspace environment, an LGBTQ-themed short film about gender identity, and a short film about a woman searching for her estranged father in the wilderness. "BLUE SKY BLUES" "Blue Sky Blues," an upcoming feature film from Ancoda Pictures, is looking for union and nonunion actors "with wit, improvisational skills, and gravitas" to fill several lead, supporting, and day player roles.

