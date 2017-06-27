July 7-9: Rubicon Theatre Presents th...

July 7-9: Rubicon Theatre Presents the Summer Youth Production of Aladdin JR

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: PRLog US Entertainment

June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- 'A Whole New World' kicks off the summer youth program with Aladdin JR. , based on the iconic animated film and featuring an Academy Award-winning score by Alan Menken , Howard Ashman and Tim Rice .

Start the conversation, or Read more at PRLog US Entertainment.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ventura Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
women are the bastards!!!!! 13 min trumpootinxxx 4
Trump Gives Sex Cardinal Sanctuary? 16 min PubPolicyPress 1
heroes of the african american hebrew israelite... 21 hr captain unsung 1
Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15) 21 hr unsung history 4
SB Deputy Rogers gets gay with potential inmates Jun 9 Agent856VenturaSS 2
Defective Senior Diapers on SALE Jun 3 Jin Eiser 3
Trump Angers Russia Jun 3 knowitallll 1
See all Ventura Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ventura Forum Now

Ventura Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ventura Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Ventura, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,933 • Total comments across all topics: 282,104,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC