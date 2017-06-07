Happenings

Wednesday Jun 7

INDIAN FEAST COOKING CLASS 6:30-8:30 p.m. Samosas and mint chutney, pork curry, basmati rice with peas and cumin and more are on the menu at this class. $35. Spicetopia, 576 E. Main St., Ventura, www.spice-topia.com .

