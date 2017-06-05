Grand Jury Hits Oxnard, California Over Short Yellow Times
Red light cameras in Oxnard, California have been exploiting illegally short yellow times, according to a report issued by the Ventura County Grand Jury last week. The report documented the engineering shortcomings as just one of several examples of mismanagement in one of the Golden State's oldest surviving photo ticketing programs.
