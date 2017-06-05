Feline Fine at Cat Therapy

Feline Fine at Cat Therapy

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Santa Barbara Independent

I wasn't quite sure what to expect stepping into a cat cafA© for the first time, but owner Catalina Esteves welcomes human visitors to her feline utopia with open paws. Santa Barbara's recently opened Cat Therapy, located inside Victoria Court on State Street, offers a unique feline experience where human visitors can escape from the stresses of everyday life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ventura Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Child Rescued after His Kidnapper was arrested ... 18 hr Long time EGCL cl... 2
Defective Senior Diapers on SALE Jun 3 Jin Eiser 3
Trump Angers Russia Jun 3 knowitallll 1
Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15) May 29 sue 3
Oxnard Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Forg 3
Trump Learns Russian in an Hour May 12 Ja Red 4 Presdent 1
News Helicopter Over Carpinteria Apr '17 nccarp 1
See all Ventura Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ventura Forum Now

Ventura Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ventura Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Ventura, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,844 • Total comments across all topics: 281,584,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC