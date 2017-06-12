Crew's 20th-round pick has a familiar story
The Brewers drafted a junior college pitcher in the 20th round Wednesday whose story reads like Lucas Erceg, the sequel. . Austin Rubick is a right-handed a pitcher poised to start his professional career after the Brewers selected him with the 594th overall pick of the 2017 Draft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Brewers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SB Deputy Rogers gets gay with potential inmates
|Jun 9
|Agent856VenturaSS
|2
|Defective Senior Diapers on SALE
|Jun 3
|Jin Eiser
|3
|Trump Angers Russia
|Jun 3
|knowitallll
|1
|Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15)
|May 29
|sue
|3
|Oxnard Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Forg
|3
|Trump Learns Russian in an Hour
|May '17
|Ja Red 4 Presdent
|1
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr '17
|nccarp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC