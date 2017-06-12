Canyons Aquatics Down Boy's 15-18 & 1...

Canyons Aquatics Down Boy's 15-18 & 17-18 200 Free Relay NAG Record

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Swimming World & Jr. Swimmer

The boys of Canyons Aquatics arrived at the June Age Group Champs in Ventura, California ready to swim, downing the National Age Group record in the boys 17-18 200 free relay. Nate Biondi , Zander Minano , Tanner Olson , and Adam Osowski delivered a sizzling 1:33.56 to squeak past the previous record of 1:33.83.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swimming World & Jr. Swimmer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ventura Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SB Deputy Rogers gets gay with potential inmates Jun 9 Agent856VenturaSS 2
Defective Senior Diapers on SALE Jun 3 Jin Eiser 3
Trump Angers Russia Jun 3 knowitallll 1
Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15) May 29 sue 3
Oxnard Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Forg 3
Trump Learns Russian in an Hour May '17 Ja Red 4 Presdent 1
News Helicopter Over Carpinteria Apr '17 nccarp 1
See all Ventura Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ventura Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Ventura County was issued at June 19 at 9:55AM PDT

Ventura Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ventura Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Ventura, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,422 • Total comments across all topics: 281,870,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC