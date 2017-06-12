Canyons Aquatics Down Boy's 15-18 & 17-18 200 Free Relay NAG Record

The boys of Canyons Aquatics arrived at the June Age Group Champs in Ventura, California ready to swim, downing the National Age Group record in the boys 17-18 200 free relay. Nate Biondi , Zander Minano , Tanner Olson , and Adam Osowski delivered a sizzling 1:33.56 to squeak past the previous record of 1:33.83.

