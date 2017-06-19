Camerata Pacifica Announces Season's ...

Camerata Pacifica Announces Season's Opening Concerts

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: Noozhawk

Chamber music ensemble Camerata Pacifica will open its 28th season in September with a trio of works by Pulitzer Prize-winner John Harbison and Russian composing titans Sergei Prokofiev and Dmitri Shostakovich. The group will present eight eclectic programs in four Southern California cities in 2017-18, including the world premiere of "24 Preludes for Viola and Piano" by Lera Auerbach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ventura Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SB Deputy Rogers gets gay with potential inmates Jun 9 Agent856VenturaSS 2
Defective Senior Diapers on SALE Jun 3 Jin Eiser 3
Trump Angers Russia Jun 3 knowitallll 1
Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15) May 29 sue 3
Oxnard Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Forg 3
Trump Learns Russian in an Hour May '17 Ja Red 4 Presdent 1
News Helicopter Over Carpinteria Apr '17 nccarp 1
See all Ventura Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ventura Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Ventura County was issued at June 22 at 3:25AM PDT

Ventura Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ventura Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Ventura, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,796 • Total comments across all topics: 281,939,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC