Book explores joy and pain of Saul Holiff, Johnny Cash's Canadian manager

When an impaired Johnny Cash crashed his girlfriend June Carter's Cadillac into a telephone pole in Nashville 52 years ago, Canadian Saul Holiff managed to keep the accident quiet. It was Holiff who organized a successful tour of Eastern Canada - including a moose hunt in Newfoundland - when the star singer's addiction to pills and reputation for missing concerts led to a decline in U.S. bookings.

