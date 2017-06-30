BizHawk: Glenda's Party Cove Closes After 40 Years in Business
Steve Thomson is shutting down Glenda's Party Cove in Loreto Plaza after more than four decades of family ownership. The Santa Barbara party supply store will close its doors Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm Neal Peifer and i lived at Silverstrand bea...
|Fri
|Neal Peifer
|1
|Debate Over FISHERMANa S Wharf Continues
|Jun 29
|Neal Peifer
|1
|women are the bastards!!!!!
|Jun 29
|trumpootinxxx
|4
|Trump Gives Sex Cardinal Sanctuary?
|Jun 29
|PubPolicyPress
|1
|heroes of the african american hebrew israelite...
|Jun 28
|captain unsung
|1
|Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15)
|Jun 28
|unsung history
|4
|SB Deputy Rogers gets gay with potential inmates
|Jun 9
|Agent856VenturaSS
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC