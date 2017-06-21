Arts Briefs | a roundup of news in th...

Arts Briefs | a roundup of news in the V...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Ventura County Reporter

Ventura County lost one of its literary treasures when poet Jackson Wheeler died earlier this month after a battle with brain cancer. Born and raised in the Appalachian Mountains, he had a Southerner's love and affinity for the rhythm of words that made him an especially gifted and inspiring poet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ventura Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SB Deputy Rogers gets gay with potential inmates Jun 9 Agent856VenturaSS 2
Defective Senior Diapers on SALE Jun 3 Jin Eiser 3
Trump Angers Russia Jun 3 knowitallll 1
Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15) May 29 sue 3
Oxnard Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Forg 3
Trump Learns Russian in an Hour May '17 Ja Red 4 Presdent 1
News Helicopter Over Carpinteria Apr '17 nccarp 1
See all Ventura Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ventura Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Ventura County was issued at June 23 at 7:26PM PDT

Ventura Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ventura Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Ventura, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,880 • Total comments across all topics: 281,976,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC