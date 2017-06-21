Arts Briefs | a roundup of news in the V...
Ventura County lost one of its literary treasures when poet Jackson Wheeler died earlier this month after a battle with brain cancer. Born and raised in the Appalachian Mountains, he had a Southerner's love and affinity for the rhythm of words that made him an especially gifted and inspiring poet.
