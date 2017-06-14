a New Chapter Begins | Avenue Hardware closes after 90 years
It's the end of an era for a West End Ventura family-owned business as Avenue Hardware calls it quits after 75 years of ownership. First opened in 1927 by the Blanchard family, the business was handed to Tad Dewire's grandfather in 1943.
