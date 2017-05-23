Rubicon Theatre Company Presents 'The Other Mozart' Written and Performed by Sylvia Milo
The untold story of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's prodigious sister Nannerl with classical music composed by Mozart and Marianna Martines and original music by Nathan Davis and Phyllis Chen. VENTURA, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PRLog US Entertainment.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Learns Russian in an Hour
|May 12
|Ja Red 4 Presdent
|1
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr 28
|nccarp
|1
|Trump Drag Pix Stolen
|Apr 28
|Saversxxxx
|1
|Tonka trump Boo'd in Germany
|Apr 26
|Laffink stocks
|1
|Legacy of labor leader lives on
|Apr 24
|Ignorance
|6
|Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr '17
|rubber ducky
|1
|118 thousand syrian refugees accepted
|Apr '17
|gubmintnewsblasto
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC