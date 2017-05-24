Room to Grow | Patagonia purchases former Brooks site north of Ventura

Patagonia, Inc., confirmed on Wednesday, May 24, that it recently purchased the former property of the now-shuttered Brooks Institute at 5301 N. Ventura Ave., north of Ventura, but plans for the site are still tentative. The 7.87-acre campus includes 30,000 square foot of sound stages and 38,000 square feet of classrooms, administration offices and more.

