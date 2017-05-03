Planet Oxnard/Ventura
Several hundred advocates and supporters of immigrant rights and public education marched in Oxnard in the May Day rally, led by the Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy and other civil rights groups. Ventura: Climate March and Thermo-Climb photo by John K Golson Hundreds participated in the Climate March and rally at Mission Park in Ventura on Saturday, April 29, and Thermo-Climb, where demonstrators donning colors of the rainbow walked up the incline of the Ventura Botanical Gardens to create a visual of temperature rising due to concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.
