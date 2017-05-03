Planet Oxnard/Ventura

Planet Oxnard/Ventura

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Ventura County Reporter

Several hundred advocates and supporters of immigrant rights and public education marched in Oxnard in the May Day rally, led by the Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy and other civil rights groups. Ventura: Climate March and Thermo-Climb photo by John K Golson Hundreds participated in the Climate March and rally at Mission Park in Ventura on Saturday, April 29, and Thermo-Climb, where demonstrators donning colors of the rainbow walked up the incline of the Ventura Botanical Gardens to create a visual of temperature rising due to concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ventura Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Helicopter Over Carpinteria Apr 28 nccarp 1
Trump Drag Pix Stolen Apr 28 Saversxxxx 1
Tonka trump Boo'd in Germany Apr 26 Laffink stocks 1
News Legacy of labor leader lives on Apr 24 Ignorance 6
Summer Prostitutes Arrive Apr 15 rubber ducky 1
118 thousand syrian refugees accepted Apr 7 gubmintnewsblasto 1
No Worry; Trump Pardons Cabinet Apr 5 Govmt News Breaks 1
See all Ventura Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ventura Forum Now

Ventura Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ventura Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Ventura, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,671 • Total comments across all topics: 280,770,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC