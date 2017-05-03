on the Bookshelf | Labor pains in higher education
Inevitable roadblocks arise when trying to open an institution of public higher education in California: space, funding, parking, environmental concerns. And if that institution is run jointly by the University of California and California State University systems, another thorny problem arises: quarters or semesters? "We just called them 'quarmesters,' " said Joyce Kennedy, laughing, as she talked about scheduling conflicts when the UC/CSU Ventura Learning Center opened at 3585 Maple St. in Ventura in 1974.
