Night Moves | Stealing the spotlight
The Hubcap Stealers brought their "outlaw roots 'n' roll" to MadeWest Brewing Company on Saturday, May 6. The Ventura-based father and son duo - Neal Sowers on guitar and Ian Sowers on drums - kept the crowd entertained with their original, gritty sound and Neal's earthy vocals, which patrons washed down along with their porters, pales and IPAs. Local brews, homegrown tunes .
