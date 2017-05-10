Night Moves | Stealing the spotlight

The Hubcap Stealers brought their "outlaw roots 'n' roll" to MadeWest Brewing Company on Saturday, May 6. The Ventura-based father and son duo - Neal Sowers on guitar and Ian Sowers on drums - kept the crowd entertained with their original, gritty sound and Neal's earthy vocals, which patrons washed down along with their porters, pales and IPAs. Local brews, homegrown tunes .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.