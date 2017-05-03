Musical Journey | World Pathways Ensemble at Ventura's Unitarian Universalist Church|VC Reporter ...
"We're all friends. We all have smiles. We create this feeling of a loving embrace in the room," says John Zeretzke, director of the World Pathways Ensemble.
