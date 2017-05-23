Mehta at The Museum: A Classical Musical Tour

The community is invited to join Nuvi Mehta, Ventura Music Festival's artistic director, as he spins music and stories about the people and developments leading up to what is recognized today as authentically American Classical Music. The free event - Mehta at the Museum: The Story of American Classical Music - will be 3-4 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St. Included in the story are the starts and the misfires, the impact of European composers, the importance of jazz, the landmark contribution of Gershwin, the American imagery and music of Aaron Copland followed by the work of Samuel Barber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.