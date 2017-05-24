How to make a cotton candy machine wi...

How to make a cotton candy machine with angle grinder, then unofficially demo it at Maker Faire

Maker William Osman from Ventura, CA shows us how to make a cotton candy machine with an angle grinder, small metal container, motor, coffee filter, and other household/workshop materials. He worries about being able to bring his contraption onto the Maker Faire grounds, but slips it in with no problem.

