Harbor Projects | Commission may decide on competing Ventura Harbor projects next Wednesday

The Ventura Harbor Commission will hold a meeting open for public comment on two proposed projects for the Ventura Harbor, which include hotels, restaurants and other commercial properties. The Port District owns two properties along Spinnaker Drive - midway and at the end - that may be used for either of two remaining proposals being considered: one by H. Parker Hospitality, owners of the Fess Parker hotels, and the second by developer John Ashkar, who has already-approved and/or under-construction multifamily residential projects in Ventura.

