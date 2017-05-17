Gold Coast Transit District Breaks Gr...

Gold Coast Transit District Breaks Ground on New Operations and Maintenance Facility

Gold Coast Transit District broke ground Wednesday on the future home of its new Operations and Maintenance facility that will support future transit needs for thousands of riders in Ventura County. Congresswoman Julia Brownley and officials from GCTD's service area including Ojai, Oxnard, Port Hueneme, Ventura and the county of Ventura, were at the event.

