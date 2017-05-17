German cuisine makes a comeback in Ve...

German cuisine makes a comeback in Ventura

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: Ventura County Reporter

With the demise of Old Vienna years ago and the more recent closure of the German Market and Deli, Ventura's German-food lovers have had to head south to Newbury Park or north to Santa Barbara to get their spaetzle and wurst fix. The recently opened BierBrats - which appropriately has taken over the German Deli space in the Big Lots shopping center - is gamely trying to fill that gap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ventura Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Learns Russian in an Hour May 12 Ja Red 4 Presdent 1
News Helicopter Over Carpinteria Apr 28 nccarp 1
Trump Drag Pix Stolen Apr 28 Saversxxxx 1
Tonka trump Boo'd in Germany Apr 26 Laffink stocks 1
News Legacy of labor leader lives on Apr 24 Ignorance 6
Summer Prostitutes Arrive Apr '17 rubber ducky 1
118 thousand syrian refugees accepted Apr '17 gubmintnewsblasto 1
See all Ventura Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ventura Forum Now

Ventura Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ventura Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Ventura, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,457 • Total comments across all topics: 281,149,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC