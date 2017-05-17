German cuisine makes a comeback in Ventura

With the demise of Old Vienna years ago and the more recent closure of the German Market and Deli, Ventura's German-food lovers have had to head south to Newbury Park or north to Santa Barbara to get their spaetzle and wurst fix. The recently opened BierBrats - which appropriately has taken over the German Deli space in the Big Lots shopping center - is gamely trying to fill that gap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.