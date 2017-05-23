Columbia College to offer free tuition for first year
A three-year pilot program being launched by the Columbia College Foundation aims to provide an open door to higher education for hundreds of local public high school graduates. Beginning in fall 2018, the Columbia College Promise Scholarship program will give every qualified graduate an opportunity to attend Columbia College tuition free for two consecutive semesters if they enroll as a full-time student immediately after graduating from high school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Learns Russian in an Hour
|May 12
|Ja Red 4 Presdent
|1
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr 28
|nccarp
|1
|Trump Drag Pix Stolen
|Apr 28
|Saversxxxx
|1
|Tonka trump Boo'd in Germany
|Apr 26
|Laffink stocks
|1
|Legacy of labor leader lives on
|Apr 24
|Ignorance
|6
|Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr '17
|rubber ducky
|1
|118 thousand syrian refugees accepted
|Apr '17
|gubmintnewsblasto
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC