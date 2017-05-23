Columbia College to offer free tuitio...

Columbia College to offer free tuition for first year

Read more: The Union Democrat

A three-year pilot program being launched by the Columbia College Foundation aims to provide an open door to higher education for hundreds of local public high school graduates. Beginning in fall 2018, the Columbia College Promise Scholarship program will give every qualified graduate an opportunity to attend Columbia College tuition free for two consecutive semesters if they enroll as a full-time student immediately after graduating from high school.

