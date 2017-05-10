CHILDa S Play | Ojai Youth Opera brings high drama to Libbey Bowl
Arshan Barati and Jordan Francois in OYO's 2016 production of Monteverdi's L'incoronazione di Poppea. Photo by Kevin King Opera isn't known for being kid-friendly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Learns Russian in an Hour
|May 12
|Ja Red 4 Presdent
|1
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr 28
|nccarp
|1
|Trump Drag Pix Stolen
|Apr 28
|Saversxxxx
|1
|Tonka trump Boo'd in Germany
|Apr 26
|Laffink stocks
|1
|Legacy of labor leader lives on
|Apr 24
|Ignorance
|6
|Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 15
|rubber ducky
|1
|118 thousand syrian refugees accepted
|Apr '17
|gubmintnewsblasto
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC