Caught Yellow-Lighted | Oxnard weighs options as red-light cameras sit idle
Residents of Oxnard weary of catching the eye of a red-light camera should worry not, as the city's high-tech traffic enforcing system is currently offline while the Oxnard Police Department considers whether or not to renew its contract with the operator, Redflex. Since Jan. 31, the city's network of 11 so-called "approaches" at eight intersections have been deactivated after the contract with Redflex was allowed to expire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr 28
|nccarp
|1
|Trump Drag Pix Stolen
|Apr 28
|Saversxxxx
|1
|Tonka trump Boo'd in Germany
|Apr 26
|Laffink stocks
|1
|Legacy of labor leader lives on
|Apr 24
|Ignorance
|6
|Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 15
|rubber ducky
|1
|118 thousand syrian refugees accepted
|Apr '17
|gubmintnewsblasto
|1
|No Worry; Trump Pardons Cabinet
|Apr '17
|Govmt News Breaks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC