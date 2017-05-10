Buy Combate 14 tickets, enter to win all-expenses-paid trip to Miami for soccer and MMA extravaganza
Combate Americas is roughly 24 hours away from its latest mixed martial arts extravaganza, which celebrates Cinco de Mayo with a stacked 10-fight line up at Ventura County Fairgrounds in Ventura, California. Stop procrastinating and get your butt over to ticketon.com .
