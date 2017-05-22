Body-shaiming Playboy model Dani Math...

Body-shaiming Playboy model Dani Mathes ready to face jail

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Playboy model Dani Mathers is prepared to face up to six months in jail for Snapchatting a body-shaming photo of a naked 70-year-old at the gym, as case goes to trial Dani Mathers' closest friend Melissa Yanez says the Playboy Playmate is ready to face the consequences of Snapchatting a naked senior changing in the gym Yanez told DailyMail.com the 30-year-old believes going to jail for violating privacy laws could help people forgive her Mathers has claimed she did not mean to make the photo public and has apologized on Twitter to the unidentified woman Playboy Playmate Dani Mathers is prepared to serve prison time for body shaming a 70-year-old woman on social media, according to her best friend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ventura Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Learns Russian in an Hour May 12 Ja Red 4 Presdent 1
News Helicopter Over Carpinteria Apr 28 nccarp 1
Trump Drag Pix Stolen Apr 28 Saversxxxx 1
Tonka trump Boo'd in Germany Apr 26 Laffink stocks 1
News Legacy of labor leader lives on Apr 24 Ignorance 6
Summer Prostitutes Arrive Apr '17 rubber ducky 1
118 thousand syrian refugees accepted Apr '17 gubmintnewsblasto 1
See all Ventura Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ventura Forum Now

Ventura Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ventura Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Ventura, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,225 • Total comments across all topics: 281,223,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC