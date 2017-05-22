Body-shaiming Playboy model Dani Mathes ready to face jail

EXCLUSIVE: Playboy model Dani Mathers is prepared to face up to six months in jail for Snapchatting a body-shaming photo of a naked 70-year-old at the gym, as case goes to trial Dani Mathers' closest friend Melissa Yanez says the Playboy Playmate is ready to face the consequences of Snapchatting a naked senior changing in the gym Yanez told DailyMail.com the 30-year-old believes going to jail for violating privacy laws could help people forgive her Mathers has claimed she did not mean to make the photo public and has apologized on Twitter to the unidentified woman Playboy Playmate Dani Mathers is prepared to serve prison time for body shaming a 70-year-old woman on social media, according to her best friend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.