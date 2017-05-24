All Steamed Up | Circus Vargas goes s...

All Steamed Up | Circus Vargas goes steampunk in Ventura

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: Ventura County Reporter

Step right up, boys and girls - and prepare to be amazed! Circus Vargas is coming to town, and it's bringing a plethora of death-defying feats, high-flying acts and other attractions to the Ventura County Fairgrounds this weekend. "Steam Cirque is our new show," says Katya Quiroga, owner and operator of Circus Vargas with her husband, Nelson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ventura Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Defective Senior Diapers on SALE 5 hr Jin Eiser 3
Trump Angers Russia 8 hr knowitallll 1
Next eBook by Dr. F. V. Beckles, Jr. "The Unsol... (Dec '15) May 29 sue 3
Oxnard Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Forg 3
Trump Learns Russian in an Hour May 12 Ja Red 4 Presdent 1
News Helicopter Over Carpinteria Apr '17 nccarp 1
Trump Drag Pix Stolen Apr '17 Saversxxxx 1
See all Ventura Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ventura Forum Now

Ventura Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ventura Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Ventura, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,590 • Total comments across all topics: 281,489,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC