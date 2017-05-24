All Steamed Up | Circus Vargas goes steampunk in Ventura
Step right up, boys and girls - and prepare to be amazed! Circus Vargas is coming to town, and it's bringing a plethora of death-defying feats, high-flying acts and other attractions to the Ventura County Fairgrounds this weekend. "Steam Cirque is our new show," says Katya Quiroga, owner and operator of Circus Vargas with her husband, Nelson.
