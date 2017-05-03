a Different Perspective | Chabad of Ventura commemorates 50 years since Israel's Six-Day War
In 1967, Israel launched a surprise attack against neighboring Egypt, Syria and Jordan in response to a buildup of military presence along shared borders and the perceived threat of an invasion. Beginning on May 10, Rabbi Yakov Latowicz of Chabad of Ventura will lead a six-session course on the brief war entitled "Survival of a Nation: Exploring Israel Through the Lens of the Six-Day War."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr 28
|nccarp
|1
|Trump Drag Pix Stolen
|Apr 28
|Saversxxxx
|1
|Tonka trump Boo'd in Germany
|Apr 26
|Laffink stocks
|1
|Legacy of labor leader lives on
|Apr 24
|Ignorance
|6
|Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 15
|rubber ducky
|1
|118 thousand syrian refugees accepted
|Apr 7
|gubmintnewsblasto
|1
|No Worry; Trump Pardons Cabinet
|Apr 5
|Govmt News Breaks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC