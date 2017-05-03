a Different Perspective | Chabad of Ventura commemorates 50 years since Israel's Six-Day War

In 1967, Israel launched a surprise attack against neighboring Egypt, Syria and Jordan in response to a buildup of military presence along shared borders and the perceived threat of an invasion. Beginning on May 10, Rabbi Yakov Latowicz of Chabad of Ventura will lead a six-session course on the brief war entitled "Survival of a Nation: Exploring Israel Through the Lens of the Six-Day War."

