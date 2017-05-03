Vote No on SB 588

In 2010, the State of California implemented a "Rigs to Reefs" Law, through Assembly Bill 2503, that allowed oil companies to modify, rather than remove, an oil platform so that it might support marine life as an artificial reef. Seven years later, A.B. 2503 "proved to be unworkable, and no oil company has submitted an application under it", prompting the Spring 2017 proposal by Senator Bob Hertzberg, D-Van Nuys, of SB 588.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.