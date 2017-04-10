United Blood Services
Throughout the month of April blood donors can save the lives of patients in need by giving blood with United Blood Services, while also helping Make-A-WishA Tri-Counties grant life-changing Wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions. Every time a donor gives blood they receive points for prizes like t-shirts, movie passes and more through United Blood Services online Hero Rewards Program .
