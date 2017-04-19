Tony's serves up 58 years of great pizza

Tony's serves up 58 years of great pizza

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Ventura County Reporter

Nestled in a corner of downtown that might as well be dubbed Narnia, Tony's Pizzaria has not only survived, but thrived for the better part of six decades. Fueled by the heat of a 600-degree oven, the crispy, cheesy slices have not only satiated Venturans in the know and out-of-towners who happen to stumble upon the institution, but left them with a smile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ventura Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Legacy of labor leader lives on 10 hr Peter Hatch 1
Summer Prostitutes Arrive Apr 15 rubber ducky 1
118 thousand syrian refugees accepted Apr 7 gubmintnewsblasto 1
No Worry; Trump Pardons Cabinet Apr 5 Govmt News Breaks 1
News Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06) Mar 21 Bob Masters 392
Miss Trump Opens Wh House Boutique Mar 21 Whing Knutt 1
1 Hospitalized with head truama injuries 1 Felo... Mar '17 Newsroom_LA 1
See all Ventura Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ventura Forum Now

Ventura Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ventura Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Ventura, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,841 • Total comments across all topics: 280,423,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC