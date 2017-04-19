Tony's serves up 58 years of great pizza

Nestled in a corner of downtown that might as well be dubbed Narnia, Tony's Pizzaria has not only survived, but thrived for the better part of six decades. Fueled by the heat of a 600-degree oven, the crispy, cheesy slices have not only satiated Venturans in the know and out-of-towners who happen to stumble upon the institution, but left them with a smile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.