Time for Action | Climate march planned this weekend in Ventura

On Saturday, April 29, the organizers behind the Ventura Climate March will lead a performance art cum rally beginning at Mission Park in Downtown Ventura at 2 p.m., culminating at the Ventura Botanical Garden trail. From 4 to 5 p.m., marchers, adorned in all the colors of the temperature rainbow, from red to violet, will hike the trail in hopes of forming a unique visual, showing the "increase in temperature" and concentration of greenhouse gases in parts per million.

