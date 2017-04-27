The Regrettes Bring Beach Punk to Velvet Jones
In the midst of the trendy bars, picturesque beach sunsets and Spanish architecture of Santa Barbara, punk rock still lives at Velvet Jones. Last Friday night, the L.A.-based upstarts known as The Regrettes rocked Santa Barbara with openers nucklehead and Pancho and The Wizards.
