SBCC Loses at Moorpark, Remains in First Place

Sunday Apr 23

Andrew Schatz had a two-run double and a solo homer on Saturday but SBCC came out on the short end of a 7-5 baseball decision at Moorpark. The Vaqueros remained in first in the WSC North, 1½ games ahead of Moorpark and Cuesta and 2½ ahead of Ventura .

