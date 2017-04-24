SBCC Loses at Moorpark, Remains in First Place
Andrew Schatz had a two-run double and a solo homer on Saturday but SBCC came out on the short end of a 7-5 baseball decision at Moorpark. The Vaqueros remained in first in the WSC North, 1½ games ahead of Moorpark and Cuesta and 2½ ahead of Ventura .
