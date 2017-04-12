Rubicon Theatre Company and Music2Lif...

Rubicon Theatre Company and Music2Life to Launch 'Music for Changing Times' Festival

Rubicon Theatre Company , in association with Music2Life, presents a new weeklong series of events in Ventura, California, May 8 - 13, 2017, called MUSIC FOR CHANGING TIMES: LOOKING BACK/MOVING FORWARD. The festival brings together three generations of artists of different genres to celebrate the power of music to effect positive social change.

Comments made yesterday: 20,504 • Total comments across all topics: 280,291,654

