Rubicon Theatre Company and Music2Life to Launch 'Music for Changing Times' Festival
Rubicon Theatre Company , in association with Music2Life, presents a new weeklong series of events in Ventura, California, May 8 - 13, 2017, called MUSIC FOR CHANGING TIMES: LOOKING BACK/MOVING FORWARD. The festival brings together three generations of artists of different genres to celebrate the power of music to effect positive social change.
