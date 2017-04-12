Rubicon Theatre Company and Music2Life to Launch 'Music for Changing Times' Festival

Rubicon Theatre Company , in association with Music2Life, presents a new weeklong series of events in Ventura, California, May 8 - 13, 2017, called MUSIC FOR CHANGING TIMES: LOOKING BACK/MOVING FORWARD. The festival brings together three generations of artists of different genres to celebrate the power of music to effect positive social change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.