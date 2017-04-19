Planet Ventura | Helping Hands
Ventura Hillsides Conservancy hosted the "Backyard Collective" with 150 volunteers from local businesses pitching in to restore the habitat and build trails at the conservancy's Big Rock Preserve along the Ventura River Parkway. This Saturday, April 22 , the conservancy will host a similar event at the preserve, this time with 150 employees from Starbucks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legacy of labor leader lives on
|1 hr
|oLE mO
|4
|Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 15
|rubber ducky
|1
|118 thousand syrian refugees accepted
|Apr 7
|gubmintnewsblasto
|1
|No Worry; Trump Pardons Cabinet
|Apr 5
|Govmt News Breaks
|1
|Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Bob Masters
|392
|Miss Trump Opens Wh House Boutique
|Mar 21
|Whing Knutt
|1
|1 Hospitalized with head truama injuries 1 Felo...
|Mar '17
|Newsroom_LA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC