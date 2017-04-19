Planet Ventura | Helping Hands

Ventura Hillsides Conservancy hosted the "Backyard Collective" with 150 volunteers from local businesses pitching in to restore the habitat and build trails at the conservancy's Big Rock Preserve along the Ventura River Parkway. This Saturday, April 22 , the conservancy will host a similar event at the preserve, this time with 150 employees from Starbucks.

