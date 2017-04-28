Our view: Two Trees preservation wonderful for Ventura
Concerned citizens, community advocates and one of Ventura County's emerging power couples has made an impressive effort to preserve the city of Ventura's iconic "Two Trees" hilltop gathering place. On Earth Day, Rich and Bonnie Atmore led a volunteer effort to plant a new eucalyptus tree to begin the process of replacing one of the trees that's visible from the coast and become an integral image of the city for generations of residents.
