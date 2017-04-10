New Supe Named to Carpinteria Schools

New Supe Named to Carpinteria Schools

After a seven-month search, Carpinteria Unified School District board members have unanimously selected Diana Rigby as the new superintendent. Rigby received an undergraduate degree from the University of Massachusetts and her master's from before serving public schools in Santa Barbara and Ventura.

