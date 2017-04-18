Motorcyclist Suffers Major Injuries i...

Motorcyclist Suffers Major Injuries in Highway 101 Crash in Carpinteria

A motorcyclist suffered major injuries Wednesday in a crash on Highway 101 in Carpinteria, according to the California Highway Patrol . Thomas Michael Judah, 42, of Ventura was northbound on the freeway, just south of Highway 150, at about 6:45 a.m. when, for unknown reasons, he crashed into a van in front of him, said CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

