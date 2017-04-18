Motorcyclist Suffers Major Injuries in Highway 101 Crash in Carpinteria
A motorcyclist suffered major injuries Wednesday in a crash on Highway 101 in Carpinteria, according to the California Highway Patrol . Thomas Michael Judah, 42, of Ventura was northbound on the freeway, just south of Highway 150, at about 6:45 a.m. when, for unknown reasons, he crashed into a van in front of him, said CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Ventura Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legacy of labor leader lives on
|7 hr
|Peter Hatch
|1
|Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|Apr 15
|rubber ducky
|1
|118 thousand syrian refugees accepted
|Apr 7
|gubmintnewsblasto
|1
|No Worry; Trump Pardons Cabinet
|Apr 5
|Govmt News Breaks
|1
|Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Bob Masters
|392
|Miss Trump Opens Wh House Boutique
|Mar 21
|Whing Knutt
|1
|1 Hospitalized with head truama injuries 1 Felo...
|Mar '17
|Newsroom_LA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ventura Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC