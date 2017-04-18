Let's get weird: Polarizing Porsche-powered Aerocon Boa is up for grabs on eBay

The Aerocon Boa wasn't exactly your average kit car. While many limited-run fiberglass-bodied sportsters shipped as a body only -- you supplied the frame, powertrain, interior and just about everything else -- the Aerocon Boa's creator, David Saunders, sought to do something more in line with what Superformance , Factory Five and the like are doing, though with more T-tops than anyone has the guts to attempt these days.

