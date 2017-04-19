Happenings

$205. Courtyard by Marriott, 2055 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, www.awavc.org . 'A NATION ENGAGED: POWER AND THE PRESIDENCY' 6-7:30 p.m. National Public Radio correspondent Wade Goodwyn, Hoover Institution research fellow Peter M. Robinson, who wrote President Ronald Reagan's historic Berlin Wall address, and historian Craig Shirley will lead this panel discussion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.