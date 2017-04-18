Hancock Rally Falls Just Short in Los...

Hancock Rally Falls Just Short in Loss to Ventura

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Noozhawk

Wyatt Coll collected three hits to lead a 13-hit attack, but a late rally by the Allan Hancock College baseball team fell short in the Bulldogs' 5-4 loss at home to Ventura College Thursday afternoon. The Bulldogs fell to 6-10 in Western State Conference play and 14-22 overall.

