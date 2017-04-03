Four Flower Freeway

Four Flower Freeway

Thursday

We flew to Santa Paula again today and got this colorful update on our "Four Flower Freeway" with poppies, lupine and two other wildflowers blooming above the 101 just this side of Ventura. First a look West to 101 dominated by invasive mustard grass, but with poppies on the nearest ridge.

